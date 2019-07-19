× $2K reward offered for information on vandalism of historic tree in Hamden

HAMDEN — The Regional Water Authority announced Friday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information regarding the destruction of the historic “Door Tree” in Hamden.

The RWA reward is in addition to a private reward offered, bringing the total to $2,000.

The 150-year-old tree has been knocked down and cut into pieces with a chainsaw.

Officials learned of the vandalism on Thursday, but have not yet confirmed when exactly it was cut down.

The “Door Tree” was a White Oak tree located in a small valley about 50-feet off New Road near Clark’s Pond.

The RWA says it gained its name due to a thick branch that extended from the trunk and arched downward, connecting with the ground and forming a doorway-like shape.

According to the Hamden Historical Society, the tree has been recognized as a prominent Mount Carmel landmark ever since it was first photographed around 1898.

The landmark was featured several times in Ripley’s “Believe it or Not,” and in Rachel Hartley’s The History of Hamden Connecticut -1776-1936.

The Hamden Police Department and RWA are currently investigating in hope of learning more information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

The RWA asks anyone with information contact them at 203-562-4020.