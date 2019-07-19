× Dog goes from rescue to K9 unit for Connecticut State police

MIDDLETOWN — If cats are said to have nine lives, then this dog looks to have two.

On June 13, K9 Boomer graduated from his K9 training academies. However what most people don’t know is that this achievement was a long road.

Boomer was given a second chance after being rescued and now in turn he is rescuing people almost everyday.

“K9 Boomer is a walking example of what can happen when pets are given a second chance at life,” said Connecticut State Police’s Facebook post.

Recently, the state police have partnered with the CT Humane Society to help bring attention to the topic of adopting.

Click here if you are interested in adopting a pet.