FDA announces recall of Ragú pasta sauces due to plastic threat

Posted 5:59 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, July 19, 2019

In this file photo dated March 4, 2014, Ragu brand pasta sauce is arranged for a photograph in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois.

A recall of Ragú pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

According to the FDA, no complaints or injuries have been reported.

Consumers are being asked to look for the cap code on the yellow Ragú jar cap, as well as the “best use by” dates.

The recalled sauces are listed on the FDA’s website.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

 

