Foodie Friday: Jefferson Fry Co. in Cromwell

If you like french fries, and who doesn’t, Foodie Friday may have found the ultimate spot in Connecticut.

The Jefferson Fry Co. in Cromwell offers up any combination of flavors you can think of and it all starts with the fry itself.

There are four options. Straight, crinkle cut, curly and sweet potato. From there it’s about the many tasty toppings, dozens to be exact, including sauces.

You can get everything from naked (plain fries) to wild like the fusion (think Asian inspired) which is topped with grilled chicken, hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayonnaise, cilantro, and crushed peanuts.

C’mon!

“Everyone thinks ketchup is the only thing that goes on fries,” smiled owner Emmet Moore. “Here at the Jefferson Fry Co., we say anything works on the fries.”

The menu has everything from buffalo fries, taco fries or BBQ fries to chicken curry and bacon (think thick cut & deep fried) and cheese.

Another wildly popular is the Poutine which is cheese curds and gravy over any fries you like.

“Just had some of the best fries in my life…can’t wait to get them again tomorrow,” wrote Ryan L. in an online review. “Poutine was delicious.”

Each fry is cut in house and made to order and the staff says custom orders are welcome.

“Some people like to mix and match the toppings,” said Moore. “They like it spicy or sweet. We can do it here.”

It’s not just about the fries. Grab a stacked burger made of short rib beef, a perfectly made chicken or pulled pork sandwich. There’s even a portobello mushroom sandwich that will knock your socks off.