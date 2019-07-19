Hammonasset Beach visitors prepare for scorching temps this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Mild temperatures combined with a light wind on Friday led to comfortable conditions at Hammonasset Beach, but visitors were prepared for hot weekend weather.

Beach-goers were prepared with everything from sunscreen to umbrellas to shoes for the hot sand.

“You gotta wear your flip flops!” said Johanna Bryant, in town from New York.

Bryant said she expects the beach to be packed both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures could climb into the triple digits. But as long as Bryant is near the water, she is happy as a clam!

“Beach all day," she said. "Sun, hats, umbrellas and Turkish towels!”

But some people plan on avoiding the heat altogether.

“I’m staying inside," said Don Szamier of Madison. "It’s air-conditioned, gonna have a nice cold beer and just chill out.”