Hartford event venues taking special heat precautions

HARTFORD — This weekend is packed with events for some fun in the summer sun. But that fun can quickly turn into a bad experience if you don’t take the proper precautions for dealing with this extreme heat.

In Hartford, Florida Georgia Line is playing Friday night. The southern country band brought the southern heat with them.

The venue set up misting tents and free water stations and they are allowing you to bring as much of your own water as you want. Christine Hahn of Cromwell said, “Stay out of the sun.” But that’s easier said than done. Hartford has it, and with it — the HEAT.

There’s a big Jazz Fest in Bushnell Park. It’s expected to draw 70,000 people from all over. They’re allowing guests special provisions.

Charles Christie, President of the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz said, “If you have the chair with the little tops please use them. Mini tents, we are going to allow that.”

The Yard Goats are on the road this weekend, but the team is making sure players are safe.

“The players have a trainer that is with them all the time. There is a trainer in the clubhouse," said General Manager of the Hartford Yard Goats, Mike Abramson.

Hartford Health Officials want to remind you about the rec centers, pools and splash pads.

Hartford’s Director of Health and Human Services Liany Arroyo says, “step out and get under the shade every hour or so.” It’s important to stay hydrated and just know, alcohol doesn’t help. Neither does coffee or soda. “It might feel good but it can also dehydrate you because of the caffeine,” said Arroyo.

It’s a good idea to limit heavy exercise. Take an early morning walk. “Or at night,” said Christine Hahn. “I like to walk when the sun is going down as well. But again, that afternoon sun is the hottest.”

Signs of a heat related illness could be a rapid pulse, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea and headache. Listen to your body. “If your not sure, it’s always safer to call 911,” said Arroyo.