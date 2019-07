HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot in the leg overnight, and the suspect is still at large.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at Crown Street and Julius Street. There was a crashed car as well, and police believe the car to be the victim’s.

At this time, the suspect has not been caught.

This is a developing story.

We are getting a closer look at the crashed car on Crown and Julius Street. The car is believed to be the victims. The suspect is still at large. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/qxNn0DRn6T — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) July 19, 2019