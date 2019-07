× Hartford police investigating stabbing

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing at 791 Windsor Street.

Police say the victim is an adult male, and was conscious and alert. The severity of his injuries are not yet known.

Police have taped off the parking lot of the Hartford Housing Authority.

This is a developing story.

Hartford Police investigating a stabbing on 791 Windsor Street. The victim is a male and is conscious and alert. Police have taped off the parking lot of Hartford’s Housing Authority. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/hcO0rCF6RI — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) July 19, 2019