Heatwave; The cooler side

CHESHIRE — As a heatwave takes hold of the state, business goes on for a Cheshire artist. Bill Covitz owns Ice Matters and his office is 18 degrees - a bonus this time of year.

Covitz, who has traveled the world showcasing his ice carving talents, said “on a hot day like today we prefer to be in the freezer all day long, it’s the ultimate air condition.”

Covitz, who was busy working on an illuminated juke box sculpture made of ice, noted that the stifling heat does take a taxing toll on his bottom line. “I have nine compressors running 24 hours a day,” he said, then added, “electricity can double or event triple in the summer.”