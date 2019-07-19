Multiple people arrested in connection with New Britain drug bust

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested multiple people in a large-scale drug bust called, “Operation Heat Wave” Friday.

According to the New Britain Police Department Facebook page, police received several complaints over the last several months from citizens of the North and Oak Street neighborhood complaining about drug dealing and usage.

Several weeks of investigation culminated in a one day “round-up” by police with the assistance from several public agencies including Hartford area Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the New Britain Probation, New Britain Fire Department.

“Today’s initiative is the product of several weeks of collaboration with the residents of the North/Oak Community and the New Britain Police Department, ” said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute. “‘Operation: Heat Wave’ would not have been a success without the tips and complaints reported by the neighborhood residents.”

“Operation Heat Wave” also lead to a search to a building on Clark Street in the city.

Officers seized 61 bags of fentanyl, 124 pills of oxycodone, three suboxone films, 52 generic Xanax pills, three digital scales with cocaine residue, crack cocaine, two drug ledgers and drug paraphernalia.

The address was later inspected by the Fire Department and city’s Building Inspector for housing and code violations.

Below is a list of the accused:

1. Dennis Ramos (DOB 05/15/1983)

579 Myrtle Street, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Sale of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

2. Eric Archer (DOB 08/28/1990)

53 West Street, Flr. 3, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Sale of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

3. Monte Adams (DOB 06/11/1994)

172 High Street, Flr. 3, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Sale of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

4. Jermaine Shivers (DOB 12/25/1986)

441 Allen Street, Apt. 204, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

5. Jonathan Olivio-Negron (DOB 11/06/1997)

37 Acorn Street, Flr. 2, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

6. Thomas Allard (DOB 07/15/1985)

290 Buckey Road, Salem, CT

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 21a-267(d)(1)

Interfering with a Search Warrant 54-33d

7. Tiffany Monique Chislom (DOB 12/25/1984)

25 Roberts Street, New Britain, CT

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

8. Christina Kalve (DOB 08/31/1984)

19 Pinnacle Rd, Farmington, CT

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 21a-267(d)(1)

9. Elliott Bethea (DOB 11/07/1988)

735 East Street, Flr. 2, New Britain, CT

Violation of Probation 53-32

10. Richard Tyson (DOB 06/17/1973)

93 Clark Street, New Britain, CT

Possession of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Possession of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell 21a-277(a)(1)

Operating a Drug Factory 21a-277(c)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 21a-267(d)(1)

Failure to Appear 2nd Degree

11. Wesley Concepcion (DOB 11/15/1980)

No Permanent Address

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Sale of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

(2 warrants same charges)

12. Johnny Buitrago (DOB 02/27/1982)

154 Daly Avenue, New Britain, CT

Sale of a Narcotic Substance 21a-278(b)(1)(a)

Sale of a Narcotic Substance w/in 1500’ of School 21a278a(b)

Possession of Narcotics 21a-279(a)(1)

FOX61 spoke exclusively to one of the accused, Dennis Ramos, Wednesday.

Ramos said he was the man in a viral video, being punched by a New Britain police officer.

In FOX61’s exclusive interview, Ramos admitted he had a drug problem and carried a crack pipe.

New Britain police said that more arrests in connection with the drug bust are expected.