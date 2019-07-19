What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: 14 year-old bicyclist struck by pickup truck in Middletown hit and run crash

Posted 10:53 PM, July 19, 2019
MiddletownPolice

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a car that they believed struck a 14 year-old bicyclist Friday evening.

An officer on patrol on Elm Street near Silver Street heard what they believed was a car crash coming from East Main and Elm.

It was discovered that a bicyclist was hit by a car at the intersection of East Main Street and Elm Street.

The car was traveling north on East Main Street as the teenager entered the intersection.

The 14 year-old was taken to the hospital and has been listed in stable condition, said police.

The car of interest is being described as a red or maroon Chevrolet Silverado four door crew cab pickup truck being driven by a white male. Police said that a white woman was in the passenger’s seat.

This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation. Witnesses are being asked to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

