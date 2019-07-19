The New York City Triathlon has been canceled because of the heat

The roughly 4,000 athletes who trained for Sunday’s New York City Triathlon will have to wait for another event — thanks to this weekend’s major heat wave that’s scorching much of the United States.

The 19th annual endurance race in Manhattan is canceled, organizers said Thursday, with temperatures and humidity expected to be beyond safe racing conditions.

Racers will be refunded their registration fees automatically in two to three weeks, organizers said.

“After exhausting all options to mitigate athlete, volunteer, spectator and staff exposure alike, we are unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend,” organizers said.

Sunday’s high temperature in New York is expected to be in the mid-90s Fahrenheit — but humidity will make it feel like 105-110 degrees, forecasters say.

The race would have begun at 5:50 a.m., before the day’s high temperature, but organizers said conditions throughout the morning still will be too hot and humid. The National Weather Service has put New York City under an excessive heat warning from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

That kind of warning is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees or more.

An associated sports and fitness expo still be open Friday and Saturday at the Hilton Midtown hotel, organizers said.

The race — drawing registrants from 33 countries and 45 US states — would have had participants swimming 1,500 meters in the Hudson River before cycling 40 kilometers and running 10 kilometers in Manhattan.

The heat wave is canceling other sporting events around the nation, including horse races in New York state and Maryland.