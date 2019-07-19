× The Winning Furniture from Rustic Barn

All week long, we gave you, the viewers, a chance to vote on your favorite furniture from The Rustic Barn that you wanted to see at the House that Social Media Built.

After over 600 votes, we have your winner…

www.therusticbarnct.com

157 Route 81

Killingworth, CT 06419

(860) 452-4145

The Rustic Barn is a family owned business consisting of a retail store and a woodworking workshop. We handcraft reclaimed barn wood salvaged from some of the oldest farms in New England and customize into furniture and home decor that enrich the homes of our customers. We also hand pour 100% soy made candles blended with essential oils to create 22 scents and additional seasonal scents. Our retail inventory of home decor items and handmade furniture pieces are constantly changing.

Locally Made Handcrafted Barnwood Furniture & Farmhouse Style Homegoods