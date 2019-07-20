× 12 people injured in Stratford crash

STRATFORD — 12 people were injured Saturday after two minivans collided into each other.

Police said that the crash happened in the area of Main Street and River Road around 12 p.m.

Officers said that many of the injuries were severe. The injured were taken to St. Vincent’s and Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

There are detours in the area and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

The scene is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible.