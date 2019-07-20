What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

15 people, including children injured in Stratford crash

Posted 3:51 PM, July 20, 2019, by

Stratford Police

STRATFORD — 15 people were injured Saturday after two SUVs crashed.

Police said that the crash happened in the area of  Main  Street and River Road just before 1 p.m.

Officers could not say the extent or how serious the injuries were, but did say that some of the injured taken to the hospital were children.

There are detours in the area and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible. 

