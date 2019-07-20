× 15 people, including children injured in Stratford crash

STRATFORD — 15 people were injured Saturday after two SUVs crashed.

Police said that the crash happened in the area of Main Street and River Road just before 1 p.m.

Officers could not say the extent or how serious the injuries were, but did say that some of the injured taken to the hospital were children.

There are detours in the area and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible.