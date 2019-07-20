What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Cromwell officials investigating early morning fire that destroyed Jeep

Posted 7:22 AM, July 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:37AM, July 20, 2019

A car burns in the parking lot of the Cromwell Gardens condo complex, July 20, 2019 (Gio Mio/FOX61)

CROMWELL— A vehicle caught on fire early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Cromwell condominium complex.

The fire was located off of Route 3 in the Cromwell Gardens complex. FOX61’s Brian Didlake was on scene as the fire department arrived to put out the flames. The fire was put out quickly when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown and officials say they will be investigating.

The vehicle, an older model Jeep, was the only car on fire in the parking lot, although a car next to it suffered minor damage from the heat.

The Jeep is a total loss.

