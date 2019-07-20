× CT State Parks are filling up again on a hot Saturday

HARTFORD – If you want to visit your favorite Connecticut State Park today, you may need to walk, or book an Uber.

The parking lots at six different parks were full to capacity by noon on Saturday. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield reached that point before 10 a.m. Not surprisingly, the parks with swimming are the most popular.

You can check before you leave the house, though, so you’re not standing around dejectedly in your bathing suit. As the park parking fills up, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posts those locations on the state parks’ Twitter page.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12 noon on Saturday, July 20th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 20, 2019

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 20, 2019

Pattaconk recreation area in Cockaponset State Forest is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 20, 2019

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 20, 2019