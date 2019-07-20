I-91 South to be closed overnight in Rocky Hill for bridge replacement

ROCKY HILL – Police and state transportation officials say people traveling on I-91 south on Saturday should expect lane closures and delays in the Rocky Hill area due to reconstruction of the Route 160 (Elm Street) bridge over I-91.

And I-91S will be completely closed beginning at approximately 1:00 AM on Sunday, July 21st for installation of the new Route 160 bridge. The Department of Transportation says I-91 south will be reopened at approximately 6:00 AM on Sunday.

During that time travelers will be detoured off the highway at exit 24 in Rocky Hill and allowed to re-enter I-91 south at exit 23. But DOT strongly advises travelers to plan ahead and avoid the Rocky Hill area early Sunday morning during if they can.

The Route 160 bridge project has been underway for several months, with the new spans sitting on the side of the highway as the old ones were removed. The new bridges will be put in place using a self-propelled modular lifter, and will widen Route 160 over the interstate.

Officials put off some construction until after the Travelers Championship golf tournament in nearby Cromwell was over. The bridge over the northbound lanes still needs to be replaced.

