HEBRON — Several Fire Departments responded to a house fire in Hebron Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hebron Fire Department Facebook page, the fire broke out at a home on Old Slocum Road.

Along with the Hebron Fire Department, the Marlborough, Columbia, Bolton, Colchester, Glastonbury, and Willimantic Fire Departments responded to the home.

The house suffered heavy damage but no one was hurt. The post also said that the family pets were okay.