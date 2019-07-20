New Haven police car bursts into flames, police say heat may have been a factor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A New Haven police car ignited into flames Saturday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. when a New Haven police officer on extra duty assignment, noticed smoke coming from their car.

The officer decided to return the car to the police headquarters.

The car reached Woodward Avenue when it began to "billow smoke from the engine compartment." Within minutes the front of the car was engulfed in flames.

The officer was not injured and the New Haven Fire Department was able to put out the car fire. The car was towed to the police garage.

"Although the majority of the NHPD fleet are newer vehicles, this extra duty vehicle is an older model," said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff in a statement to FOX61.

Duff added that the cause of the fire has not been determined and "today’s excessive heat may have been a contributing factor."