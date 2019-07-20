× Police: Man broke into Utah home, asked for sex, got naked on couch

SALT LAKE CITY — A man broke into a stranger’s home in Rose Park and did multiple lewd acts Thursday morning, according to reports from police and the woman who lived there.

Mauricio Navinick, 24, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of lewdness and burglary.

Stacy, who asked to only be identified by her first name, said she woke up around 6 a.m. to her dog barking and growling angrily. She said she then went into her living room and saw a man she didn’t know sitting on her couch in only a pair of shorts. He then asked Stacy to perform oral sex on him, according to police reports.

Stacy went into her bathroom with her dog and called police. She said she then heard him committing a lewd act on her couch.

“That’s the last thing I ever expected,” Stacy told KSTU. “I’m disgusted to even sit on my couch now.”

When police arrived, they said Navinick was lying on the couch completely naked.

“Last night, I didn’t sleep a wink,” Stacy said. “Every little noise — I must have checked my doors and my windows 15 times.”

Checking locks before bed isn’t a bad idea.

“I would just like to remind everyone: check your doors and windows,” she continued, “because we’ve got some weirdos in this world.”