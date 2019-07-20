What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Shark group names great white for Patriots’ Julian Edelman

Posted 10:21 AM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, July 20, 2019

Jules the Shark. (Atlantic Shark Conservancy, used with permission)

CHATHAM, Mass. — This great white shark goes long.

A shark conservation group says it’s named a shark after New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Friday it named the shark “Jules” for its wily moves. The Cape Cod-based group says it originally tagged the male in 2011, but he shook the tag.

It said on Twitter: “Like Edelman, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him.” Jules was retagged on Tuesday.

Jules isn’t the only aquatic animal named for the Pats star.  In April, Mystic Aquarium released a harbor seal named Julian Edelman. The aquarium has a history of naming the rescued seals after members of the a championship New England team. Other seals were named after Trey Flowers of the Patriots and Matt Barnes of the Red Sox.

