× Shelton man accused of sexual assault

SHELTON — Steven Figueroa was arrested and charged with first degree sexual assault Saturday.

Police said that the recent arrest stems from an incident in June when Figueroa, 29, was arrested and accused of assault.

On June 29, a woman told police that she was involved in a domestic disturbance during early hours of that morning.

The victim told police that she went over to Figueroa’s apartment to retrieve personal property, but Figueroa would not return her property or let her leave.

Figueroa faced various charges from this incident including assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said that a further investigation revealed that Figueroa sexually assaulted the same victim from the June incident.

Figueroa is scheduled to appear in court on July 22. He was released on bond.