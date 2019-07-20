Video game social held in Middletown for children on the spectrum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- A video game social was held for children on the spectrum in Middletown to help build friendships Saturday.

The event was held in conjunction with the Chippens Hill Group and Project CASY.

The mobile arcade found its way to Perkatory Coffee Roasters along Main Street.

Children on the spectrum enjoyed multiplayer classics like Mario Kart and Super Smash bros to newer favorites.

"I know some of my clients are having a really good time. One of them over there is laughing and having fun and making friends," said mentor Paige Schwartz