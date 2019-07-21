What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

12 year old pulled from Gardner Lake in Salem

Posted 2:09 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, July 21, 2019

The swimming area at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. ((CT DEEP file photo))

SALEM – Officials from the CT Department of Energy & Environmental Protection say that a 12 year old boy was found unconscious in the swimming area of Gardner Lake on Sunday.

Crews responded to Gardner Lake State Park about 12:30 on Sunday.  The boy was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital.  A DEEP spokesman says they have no other information at this time.

Gardner Lake is situated on the border between the towns of Bozrah, Montville, and Salem.  Gardner Lake State Park is located on the lake’s south shore in Salem.

This is a developing story.

 

