2 people have minor injuries after oxygen tank explodes at Norwalk Hospital

Posted 8:20 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, July 21, 2019

NORWALK — An oxygen tank exploded at Norwalk Hospital Sunday evening and left two people with minor injuries.

Police tweeted, “Patrol Division, @norwalkctfire and @NorwalkHospital EMS on scene at Norwalk Hospital with an explosion in the emergency room. 2 people with minor injuries. Preliminary investigation oxygen tank explosion.”

For a time, Maple Street was closed to all traffic and officers were assisting anyone needing to get into the hospital. The street has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

