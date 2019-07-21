× 2 people have minor injuries after oxygen tank explodes at Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK — An oxygen tank exploded at Norwalk Hospital Sunday evening and left two people with minor injuries.

Police tweeted, “Patrol Division, @norwalkctfire and @NorwalkHospital EMS on scene at Norwalk Hospital with an explosion in the emergency room. 2 people with minor injuries. Preliminary investigation oxygen tank explosion.”

For a time, Maple Street was closed to all traffic and officers were assisting anyone needing to get into the hospital. The street has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

