× Bullet passed thru wall where children were sleeping: Hamden Police

HAMDEN — Police are investigating three shooting incidents since Friday night, one of which the bullet passed just feet above the heads of three children who were sleeping.

Police said no one was injured in the shootings.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area of State Street and Ridge Road on the report of shots fired. Witnesses said that the occupants of 2 motor vehicles were shooting at each other and numerous gunshots were fired. There were no reported injuries. Officers searched the area, but no suspects were located.

About four hours later, police responded to the area of Warner Street on the report of a shooting and determined multiple gunshots were fired in the area of Warner Street and Mott Street striking several parked vehicles.

Several hours later, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m. police said shots were reported in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hamden Park Drive.

Police said the shooting involved occupants of two motor vehicles in the vicinity of Dixwell Avenue, between Hamden Park Drive and First Street. Police said two bullet holes were located inside of a Dixwell Avenue residence. One of the bullets entered a family room, where 3 small children were sleeping. Another bullet entered a wall a few feet above one of the children. There were no reported injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto at (203) 287-4807.

Hamden Police have increased patrols throughout town.