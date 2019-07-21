What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Car thieves caught-on-camera; Colchester police looking to capture in real life

Posted 2:58 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, July 21, 2019

COLCHESTER — Police in Colchester are looking for two cars and two car thieves.

They that at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, two men stole cars from a residence on Kramer Road.  The vehicles are a gray Ford Edge, with Connecticut license plate 720-ZAA, and gray Toyota Camry with CT plate  AS45793.

The thieves were captured by a home security camera. The two men almost collide in the driveway as they make off with the stolen cars.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester Police at (860) 537-7270.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.562480 by -72.280241.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.