Car thieves caught-on-camera; Colchester police looking to capture in real life

COLCHESTER — Police in Colchester are looking for two cars and two car thieves.

They that at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, two men stole cars from a residence on Kramer Road. The vehicles are a gray Ford Edge, with Connecticut license plate 720-ZAA, and gray Toyota Camry with CT plate AS45793.

The thieves were captured by a home security camera. The two men almost collide in the driveway as they make off with the stolen cars.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester Police at (860) 537-7270.