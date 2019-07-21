Chabad Jewish Center of Glastonbury celebrates 18 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- The Chabad Jewish Center of Glastonbury is celebrating its 18-year anniversary this week.

What started out as a movement inside of a residential apartment turned into a vibrant religious community in town.

In Judaism, the number "18" represents "life." So, to commemorate the special milestone, a group put together a fundraiser for the Chabad with a matching fund of $18,000. Already, they have raised more than $45,000.

“The community has come together as a beautiful community here in Glastonbury," said Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky, Director of Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury. "We’re serving all of the suburbs east of the river down to Colchester all the way up to Storrs and all the suburbs in between.”

Wolvovsky said their goal is to reach $50,000.