Hartford Festival of Jazz brings in thousands 

HARTFORD- Despite the hot weather this weekend, thousands of people still turned out the 28th annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.

The festival brings local and national jazz artists to Bushnell Park for a weekend full of music.

Organizers said the festival was born out of the Paul Brown Monday night jazz series, which brings free jazz concerts to the Bushnell Park every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. during the summer.

“It’s just a great showcase of all the talent that is either close from NYC or Boston and artists that are here, like the funky dogs,” Marc Ursin said.

The free jazz series kicked off this past Friday and ran until Sunday night. Many people who turned out said they love coming out every single year.

The artists are amazing and this is one of the free jazz festivals that you can attend, where most of them you pay to get into,” Joan Ursin said.

The Paul Brown Summer Jazz series will run at Bushnell Park every Monday until August 12th.