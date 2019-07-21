× Man and beast find ways to beat the heat

WATERBURY — It’s another hot day for the weekend and many are finding new ways to beat the heat and cool off.

Hitting the pool, wagging tails in Wolcott beat the heat by making it a competition.

Krista Lofquist who is the Owner of Waggin’ Tails hosted the dock diving competition, and says this was a great way to keep the dogs cool.

Lofquist said, “Keep them in the air conditioning, even if you’re not at an event like this, keep them i the air conditioning.”

This is the only diving dock competition for dogs in the state

Experts warn for those who are not competing to be careful when taking their pets out.

Lofquist said, “You’re going to want to keep your dog off the blacktop because their pads are basically skin, so it would be like us walking barefoot on the blacktop. You do not want to walk your dog on the black top or keep them in the car in this kind of heat… ever.”

Other residents kept cool by hydrating, despite having to run a 5k in Plainville.

Chief Kevin Toney with the Plainville Fire Department said, “The best thing you could already do is what you already mentioned and that is to stay hydrated so make sure you hydrate, hydrate, hydrate this weather makes people keel over before you realize what’s happening.”

And in Waterbury those who couldn’t avoid the heat are just happy to be at one of many cooling stations around the state.

“We get all different types of response because of the water and the food that has been donated, you know it’s a good thing. They are appreciative, you know they come to myself and the other city workers and tell us how much they appreciate us for being open,” said Raynor Hunter Jr.

As a reminder it’s going to be a very hot summer, and in case of extreme temperatures, weekend cooling centers are open to serve the public.

41.558152 -73.051496