Man seriously injured in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY — One man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while standing on the side of Rt. 2 Saturday.

Klever Pena, 40 of Meriden was hit by a car near Exit 10 on Route 2 around 3:30 pm Saturday.

Police said he and another person were standing by a car on the right shoulder close to the traffic lane. A Ford F350 sideswiped the stopped car and it struck the two men in the roadway.

The other vehicle was driven by Sergei Barybin, 37, of Wethersfield.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan Rogue that Pena was struck by was parked in the right shoulder, and it appeared the vehicle was very close to the white fog line. Police are investigating the crash.