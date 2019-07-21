Partly/mostly sunny, hot & humid this afternoon; Showers, t-storms end heat on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, we're cranking up the heat and humidity AGAIN, with "feels like" temperatures well above 100 degrees. This heat can be dangerous, but only if you're not taking care of yourself. You know what to do!

With this heat and humidity, expect another bad air quality due to high levels of Ozone. Everyone should take care and avoid all strenuous outdoor activities associated with the extreme heat and air pollution! The highest levels of Ozone will occur along the shore line this afternoon and evening.

Expect another mild and muggy night. Then a cold front that will put an end to the heat and humidity slowly approaches the area late Monday afternoon/evening. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Ct, ahead of the cold front Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Still watching the timing of the front at this point, the later the arrival, the warmer the temperatures for Monday afternoon. Latest models: stalling the cold front just to our south with low pressure moving along the front that could deliver a period of rain and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks beautiful with sunshine, low humidity with highs in the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to most sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a late PM shower. Highs: 94-100. with heat indices 100-110

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild & muggy. Low: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy some sun, still very humid with scattered showers and storms. High: 80s.

TUESDAY: A period of rain through mid-day, then partial clearing late afternoon and evening much cooler and less humid. Highs: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

