Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will not run for reelection next year

Posted 6:19 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, July 21, 2019

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 19: Protesters fill the street as they demonstrate against Ricardo Rossello, the Governor of Puerto Rico on July 19, 2019 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. There have been calls for the Governor to step down after it was revealed that he and top aides were part of a private chat group that contained misogynistic and homophobic messages. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday that he will not run for reelection next year, and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party.

“A huge portion of the population is unhappy and I recognize it,” Rosselló said on Facebook Live. “I’ve heard you, I love the island and people. … Today I have the responsibility to direct my strengths to try to find alternatives so that with God we may be able to move forward.”

Rosselló is two and a half years into his four year term.

“I’m going to be looking forward to turning over power to the person elected democratically,” he said.

The announcement followed a week of intense protests in the US territory, most of which have taken place right outside the governor’s mansion in San Juan, with demonstrators chanting and banging pots and pans.

The protests were sparked by last weekend’s leaks of offensive private chat messages between the governor and his inner circle. The Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from the governor’s private Telegram Messenger group, in which he and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanged profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages about fellow politicians, members of the media and celebrities.

In one, Christian Sobrino Vega, then Puerto Rico’s chief financial officer, appeared to joke about those who died in Hurricane Maria.

