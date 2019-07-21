What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Real People with Stan Simpon: Back to the Big East, and Kevin Ollie – now what?

Posted 4:54 PM, July 21, 2019, by

The UConn Huskies are making the Big Move back to the Big East. What does that mean for the basketball programs? What does it mean for university’s struggling football program? Hartford Courant sportswriter Don Amore joins Stan for insight and a little speculation. In our final segment, sports and entertainment attorney Robert Romano joins the discussion and talks about the ongoing legal fallout from the firing of coach Kevin Ollie.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.