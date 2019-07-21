Real People with Stan Simpon: Back to the Big East, and Kevin Ollie – now what?

The UConn Huskies are making the Big Move back to the Big East. What does that mean for the basketball programs? What does it mean for university’s struggling football program? Hartford Courant sportswriter Don Amore joins Stan for insight and a little speculation. In our final segment, sports and entertainment attorney Robert Romano joins the discussion and talks about the ongoing legal fallout from the firing of coach Kevin Ollie.

