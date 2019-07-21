What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: JT Lewis challenges Sen. Hwang

Posted 3:25 PM, July 21, 2019


The brother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis is running for state Senate.
19-year-old JT Lewis tells us he will seek the GOP nomination for the Fairfield County seat now held by fellow Republican, Sen. Tony Hwang. Lewis, a sophomore at UConn, is an advocate for stronger school security, including arming personnel (but not teachers) and more funding for mental health programs. He says he and his mother, Scarlett, shared his ideas with President Trump and other officials, during a visit to the White House last December.

