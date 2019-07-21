The Real Story: The long and winding road to naming an Education Commissioner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search for a new state education commissioner has created controversy, just as a new poll shows Governor Lamont’s approval rating is at 32% (disapproval 48%).After sending an offer letter for the job to Bloomfield School Superintendent Dr. James Thompson, the governor changed his mind, rescinded the offer, and named Dr. Miguel Cardona, assistant superintendent in Meriden as his designee. Cardona was approved in a 6-1 vote on Thursday, by the State Board of Education. But the change of heart is raising questions about the clarity of the Lamont administration's goals and communications.

Guest: Christopher Keating, Capitol Bureau Chief, Hartford Courant