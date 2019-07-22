× 2 arrested after infant left in car during Milford domestic violence incident

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

MILFORD– Lenford Linkhorn, 35, and Nadeen Hunter, 29, were arrested by the Milford Police for engaging in a physical altercation with each other.

During the altercation Hunter left her infant child in the car. The incident occurred on July 19, when temperatures were in the 90’s.

Police were called to the area of Merwin Avenue and Sperry Street on the report of a possible domestic violence incident. There they discovered an infant in a car.

Police charged Hunter with risk of injury for leaving an infant child in her vehicle to continue the altercation with Linkhorn. They were both charged with breach of peace in the second degree.

Linkhorn was due in court Monday.