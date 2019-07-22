× An iconic Christmas toy becomes a musical, ‘The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

WALLINGFORD — The infamous Elf on the Shelf is coming to life in a whole new way, this time in a musical.

While Santa’s helper usually watches over you before Christmas to make sure you are behaving, it will now be coming alive for everyone to see.

The musical will follow an Elf on the Shelf named Tater Tot as he helps a disconnected multi-generation family struggle to rediscover the Christmas spirit. He has to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts.

‘The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’ is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre for three shows. Friday, December 13 there will be a performance at 7pm and Saturday, December 14 there will be a show at 12, noon and 5pm.

Tickets for the showings will go on sale this Thursday, July 25 at 10am at oakdale.com. Tickets range from $29.95 to $59.95.