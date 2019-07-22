Barcelona Wine Bar Recipe 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pulpo al Ajillo

Serves 2 – 4 Tapas Style

6 oz Boiled Octopus (about 2 tentacles), sliced in ½” rings

½ oz Red Onion, sliced very thin

4 ea Garlic Cloves, finely minced (using a zester/microplane)

3 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Spanish)

3 Tbsp Chopped Parsley Leaves

1 tsp Chili Flakes

½ ea Lemon, juiced

Warm up the olive oil with the garlic in a saute pan over medium heat until lightly toasted and very fragrant. Add the chili flakes and parsley and fry briefly. Season with lightly with salt and add the octopus. Take off the heat and stir to evenly coat the octopus in the garlic & parsley oil. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add the red onions. Chill fully (about 20 – 30 min), season with the lemon juice and more salt if needed, spoon onto a plate and serve.