Cracking Codes at Summer Camp

WEST HAVEN -- It’s the time of year when baseball camps, basketball camps, and sailing camps are going strong but what about a camp teaching cyber security.

Such a camp is a reality at the University of New Haven in West Haven where high school aged kids are cracking codes daily.

Sponsored by the National Security Administration, for the 20 boys and 20 girls who were accepted to the prestigious program, the GenCyber Agent Academy is a week-long camp full of labs, lectures, and plenty of hands on training.

Abe Bigilli, a professor of cyber security at the University of New Haven, who runs GenCyber Agent Academy said, “it’s just an amazing opportunity where kids get to learn about hacking concepts, cyber forensics and the ‘internet of things'."

Camper Yamilette Hernandez, from New Haven, who will be a high school sophomore in the fall said, “I like that they are giving us different resources to actually help us understand what we are learning.” Bigilli added, “the part of this for me is making a difference in these kids’ lives.”