Hoarding conditions found after house fire in Bolton

BOLTON -- In the brutal heat of this past weekend, the Bolton Fire Department responded to a structure fire where they said they had to fight more than just flames.

Crews had to overcome what they call “hoarding conditions” and the heat/ humidity to put the fire under control quickly in an apartment off of Boston Turnpike.

Bolton officials said the family needs to clean up before they are able to move back into their home.

FOX61 spoke with the fire marshal who said that they are not going to be able to move-in or re-inhabit the building until they're able to clean up the mess.

According to officials the building is unsafe.

Firefighters said the only damage was smoke damage on the walls and the interior of the home

Kevin Rupert, the fire marshal said, “Well in particular if someone were in the structure and they had to do a search it would be very difficult to do that you know climbing over material whatever it may be it would make it difficult to advance hose lines, or even keep track of one another. It can even make it difficult to stay oriented in a smoke filled environment when you have that much material present.”

Officials said the property owner will need to re-inspect the home before it can be deemed safe to live in again.

Bolton Fire Fighters were assisted by North Coventry, Andover, Manchester Fire Eighth Utilities District, Manchester Fire Rescue, Columbia, Hebron and Tolland Fire Departments, multiple ambulances from ASM, the CSP and Coventry Police Department.

Additional resources were requested because of the initial reports via 911 calls, the multiple occupancy of the building and current excessive heat weather conditions.

One occupant was displaced by the fire.