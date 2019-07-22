What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Judge to review mental health records of witnesses in case of man accused in slaying of Griswold family

Posted 1:42 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, July 22, 2019

NEW LONDON – A man accused in the deaths of three Griswold family members appeared in court for  motion of a review of two unnamed witnesses in the case.

Sergio Correa along with his sister Ruth Correa are accused of killing Kenneth and Judith Lindquist and their 21-year old son Matthew Lindquist.

On Monday, a superior court judge said he will conduct an in-camera review of DCF and mental health records of two unnamed witnesses in the case prior to a probable cause hearing scheduled for Sergio.

Kenneth and Judith Lindquists’ bodies were found in the remains of their Griswold home after a fire in December of 2017.

Months later, their 21-year-old son Matthew, was found stabbed to death in the woods

Investigators say  Matthew was involved in a scheme to receive drugs in exchange for helping Sergio and Ruth, steal guns from his parents’ home and make it look like a robbery.

Both Sergio and Ruth Correa plead not guilty. The probable cause hearing for Sergio is scheduled for August 27th.

