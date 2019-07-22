× Killingworth man charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident

KILLINGWORTH — A Killingworth man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing incident Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to 91 Parker Hill Road to investigate a domestic disturbance.

State Police said the victim called 911 to report that she had been stabbed by a family member following an argument in the home and that the person has since fled the home on foot.

State Police said when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from stab wounds to the lower back and neck. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police said they located the suspect, Paul Karam, 18, hiding in the wood line behind the residence. Karam was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

No other details were released.