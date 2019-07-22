× Malfunction causes woman to be thrown from Illinois roller coaster

Story written by: Julia Matter

ILLINOIS — What was expected to be a good time on a roller coaster for one woman, turned out to be a near-death experience.

According to Fox News, a roller coaster at the Plainfield Fest carnival “Iron Dragon” – experienced a malfunction that led to a woman being thrown from the ride last Thursday.

Luckily for the 45-year-old woman, she only suffered minor injuries.

After being thrown from the coaster, she reportedly fell five feet to the ground where she landed on the asphalt. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later released that night.

Authorities are chalking the incident up to a broken track. The incident is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Labor, Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division.

No other injuries were reported.