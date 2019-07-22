× Mayor Luke Bronin earns Democratic endorsement for 2nd term

HARTFORD — The Hartford Democratic Town Committee endorsed Mayor Luke Bronin for a second term Monday.

According to Bronin’s campaign, there were 75 delegates and Bronin got 59. State Rep. Brandon McGee got 16, and three people abstained.

“I’m honored to have the Democratic Party’s endorsement,” said Mayor Bronin. “We’ll be campaigning hard every day between now and the September 10th primary, knocking on doors and communicating directly with voters in every neighborhood. We’ve got a lot of work left to do, but our city is heading in the right direction, and we have to keep Hartford moving forward.”

Former Mayor Eddie Perez did not put his name in. He plans on foregoing convention route and plans on gathering signatures to get on primary ballot.