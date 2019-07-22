× Middletown Police searching for driver that struck teen

Story by Jennifer Cuevas

MIDDLETOWN — Police released a description of the truck that struck a 14-year old boy and fled the scene last week.

The boy was struck on July 19th while riding his bike near the intersection of East Main Street and Elm Street. The bicyclist was riding South on Elm Street and the driver was traveling North on East Main Street towards Elm Street.

Police have identified a person of interest and the vehicle involved in the crash, a red or maroon Chevrolet Silverado 4 door pickup truck.

The teen was treated by the South District Fire at the scene and after was taken to Connecticut’s Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The teen is in stable condition and is under observation.