× Parking rates increasing in downtown Hartford

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

HARTFORD– The Hartford Parking Authority (HPA) announced Monday that on-street metered parking rates in the central downtown area will increase from $1 to $2 per hour.

This increase will be going into effect Monday, August 5.

The area that makes up the Downtown Central Zone encompasses Ann Uccello Street to Prospect Street to the east, and from Church Street to Wells Street to the south. It is comprised of 16 streets, and has 480 on-street parking spaces.

Next week HPA will be updating all on-street kiosk signs and the Woonerf app to reflect the new three-digit zone.

HPA says the new zone will support both the downtown merchant base and a strong plan that meets the City’s needs for parking spaces and revenues for the next decade and beyond.

It is all in an effort to promote on-street parking availability, and reduce traffic congestion caused by double parking and vehicles circling to find on-street spaces.

HPA says the parking rate on fringe streets surrounding the Downtown Central Zone will remain $1, allowing those who want to take advantage of the lower rate structure to do so.