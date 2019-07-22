× Three dogs found dead in hot car in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND — A woman in Rhode Island is facing animal cruelty charges after her three dogs died in a hot car.

Police said the dogs were found in Jamestown Rhode Island outside a grocery store. Police said the car was running but the air conditioning wasn’t working.

Officers and bystanders did what they could to tried to revive the dogs, but they were later pronounced dead at an animal hospital. The dogs included two Labradors and a four-year-old Keeshond.

The animal cruelty charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.