Uncomfortable humidity once again, tracking storms and showers Monday afternoon into evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday, the temperature reached 100 degrees in the Hartford area for the first time since July of 2012. That 100-degree temperature wasn’t enough to break a record high at Bradley Airport, but it was enough for a record high minimum (AKA the warmest low temperature on record).

It’s still warm out there, but the humidity has briefly dropped off this morning. As we head through the rest of today, the humidity will come back up to uncomfortable levels, and it’ll help feed our shower/thunderstorm chance later this afternoon and into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms, which is the 2nd of 5 categories. The most likely threat from these storms would be from heavy downpours that may lead to flash flooding, as well as abundant lightning and a low (but not zero) chance for wind damage. We’ll keep an eye on the radar throughout the day and keep you updated online and on air.

Showers and storms continue into tonight, and we may have a bit more to deal with on Tuesday morning. After that moves out, we see major improvements. The humidity gradually drops off on Tuesday, and then we have some nice summer days on the way for the middle to the end of the week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid overall, with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and into the evening. High: 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms with heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder. Patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: A period of rain through mid-day, then partial clearing late afternoon and evening much cooler and less humid. Highs: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli